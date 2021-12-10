Duke University selects Mike Elko to replace Cutcliffe as football coach

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University announced Friday the school’s new head football coach after David Cutcliffe and Duke parted ways late last month.

Mike Elko was chosen as Duke University’s 22nd head football coach, according to a news release from Duke University.

Elko has been the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M University for the past four seasons.

Elko has 23 years of coaching experience, including 18 as a defensive coordinator with eight years spent at the FBS Power 5 level, the news release said.

“He has an innovative football mind and a natural ability to connect with both players and coaches around him. Mike has a proven track record of success and is deeply committed to the overall student-athlete experience,” Nina King, Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics, said in a news release.

Elko, 44, has coached in eight bowl games.

“Duke stands for excellence. The university has excelled in everything they’ve ever tried to do, whether that’d be in academics or athletics. I’m excited to get to work,” Elko, who is a native of South Brunswick, New Jersey, said in the news release.

Elko is married and has three children.