DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson gave a press conference Thursday evening about players using a men’s basketball during a road game against Florida State University.

Lawson said that during Monday’s game, a men’s basketball was used for half of the game and went unnoticed by officials.

“This never would have happened during a men’s game,” Lawson said.

Florida State beat Duke 70-57. It is unknown if the men’s basketball had an effect on the score.

This is a developing story.