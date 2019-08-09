Duke WR Bobo out indefinitely with broken collarbone

DURHAM, NC – SEPTEMBER 22: Wide receiver Jake Bobo #19 of the Duke Blue Devils lays out for a long reception over defensive back Daryl Smith #21 of the North Carolina Central Eagles during the football game at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke receiver Jake Bobo is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.

Team spokesman Art Chase said Bobo had surgery Friday, a day after he broke his right collarbone during practice.

Bobo had 10 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown last season, and was a projected starter for a Duke team that lost its top four receivers from last season.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now