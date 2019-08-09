DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke receiver Jake Bobo is out indefinitely with a broken clavicle.
Team spokesman Art Chase said Bobo had surgery Friday, a day after he broke his right collarbone during practice.
Bobo had 10 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown last season, and was a projected starter for a Duke team that lost its top four receivers from last season.
- Duke WR Bobo out indefinitely with broken collarbone
- Trump says Colin Kaepernick should play in the NFL again “if he’s good enough”
- This grandmother had never seen the ocean or mountains. So, her grandson is taking her to all 61 U.S. National Parks
- Study: Cats can understand names but may ignore you
- 3 siblings drowned swimming in Galveston Bay, Texas, 4th rescued
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now