Duke’s Coach K will miss Saturday’s game at Florida State

Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski shouts to the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 18, 2016. Syracuse defeated Duke 64-62. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss Saturday’s game against Florida State after he was exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the program said Friday night.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting head coach.

The person Krzyzewski was exposed to was not in the travel party. He is observing standard quarantine protocol, the team said.

Krzyzewski didn’t travel with Duke to Tallahassee.

The Blue Devils are set to play Florida State Saturday at 8 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.