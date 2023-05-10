DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that he’s retired, Hall of Fame college basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski finally found a job he wanted in the NBA.

The league said Wednesday that it hired the 76-year-old Krzyzewski as its special adviser to basketball operations.

He will help the NBA office, team executives and others across the league on several issues related to the game, starting next week when he meets with general managers in his hometown of Chicago.

His current post-coaching role as ambassador to Duke University will not be affected.

During his 47-year coaching career, Krzyzewski was frequently the subject of speculation to fill head coaching vacancies — most notably with the Los Angeles Lakers in the mid-2000s and the then-New Jersey Nets in 2010 — but every time, he opted to remain at Duke.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season as the winningest men’s coach in Division I history with 1,202 victories, claiming five national championships and leading the Blue Devils to 13 Final Fours — the most by one coach.

He also led the U.S. national team to three Olympic gold medals.