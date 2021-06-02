Duke’s Coach K to retire following upcoming season, sources confirm

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Mike Krzyzewski is retiring as Duke’s head men’s basketball coach following the 2021-22 season, a source confirmed to CBS 17.

Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, has won five NCAA Tournament titles, 25 ACC Tournament titles, and 12 ACC regular-season titles with the Blue Devils.

He has a 1,097–302 record as head coach at Duke and is the winningest head basketball coach regardless of level.

He has led the Blue Devils to the NCAA Tournament in 36 of his 39 years at Duke. They Blue Devils missed the tournament in 2021.

Krzyzewski was hired at Duke in March 1980 after coaching at his alma mater of Army for five years.

CBS Sports reports former Duke player and current assistant Jon Scheyer will be the likely successor.

The news of Krzyzewski’s retirement comes just months after long-time rival Roy Williams announced he was retiring from UNC.

