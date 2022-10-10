DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke’s comeback against Georgia Tech came up short in double overtime and now the Blue Devils get set to welcome rival UNC-Chapel Hill to town on Saturday.

Duke University head coach Mike Elko addressed the media on Monday after the 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech.

What are his thoughts on the Heels? What do his Devils need to improve on this weekend against the high-powered Heels? Is a fast start the key to victory versus the Tar Heels?

The loss by the Blue Devils to Georgia Tech slowed Duke’s momentum from last week’s 38-17 home win over Virginia as the offense repeatedly stalled.

A win would’ve given the Blue Devils their best start in the ACC since 2015. Instead, they drop into the middle of the pack in the Coastal Division. Leading receiver Jordan Calhoun was hurt early in the game and didn’t return.

“The reality is we just didn’t make enough plays to win a game on the road in the ACC,” Elko said. “We’ve got to execute better; we’ve got to be able to run the football a little bit better; we’ve got to be able to make some more plays on defense.”