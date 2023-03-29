DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke has lost its first freshman from this year’s team to the NBA Draft.

Forward Dariq Whitehead said Wednesday he is entering the draft and will be represented by Excel Sports Management.

Whitehead averaged 8.3 points and shot 42 percent from the field while starting seven of the 28 games in which he played while helping the Blue Devils win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and earn a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The native of Newark, New Jersey, missed most of the preseason and the first four games with a broken foot, then missed four more later in the year with a sprained lower leg.

“I’m really looking forward to this next step in my basketball career and I’m truly blessed to have this opportunity,” Whitehead said in a statement released by the school. “I’ve dreamed of these moments for so long. I can’t wait to get after it and continue preparing for the NBA Draft.”

He’s the first freshman from this year’s team to announce his decision to turn pro. Point guard Tyrese Proctor said earlier this week that he would return for his sophomore season.