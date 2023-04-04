DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Key Duke defender Dereck Lively II declared for the NBA Draft Tuesday.

The 7-footer announced his departure from the team and threw his name into the pro-hopeful hat in a social media announcement.

Lively, most known for his shot-blocking and defense, is described as a rim-protector after ranking ninth nationally in blocked shots (2.4) per game. He also came alive on the boards, grabbing 23 in two NCAA Tournament games. Duke was bounced by Tennessee in the second round.

Lively landed at Duke as the nation’s No. 2 recruit last season, but averaged only 5.2 points per game in what will likely be his lone season in Durham.

“I’m so grateful for the opportunity to play at Duke,” Lively said in a team release. “I learned and grew so much this season as both a player and person…This season was all I could have imagined, and it was an honor to be part of an ACC title in coach (Jon) Scheyer’s first season.”

He continued, “It was always a dream of mine to play for Duke, and now I’ll set my sights on my dream of playing in the league and declare for the NBA Draft.”

Lively would also become just the 24th player taller than 7-feet who are active in the NBA, should a team draft him. Just seven are 7-foot-1 or taller.

He is the second Blue Devil to declare for June’s NBA Draft, behind fellow freshman forward Dariq Whitehead.

According to the Duke Chronicle, the Blue Devils are eyeing backup center Ryan Young to take over in Lively’s place. Young has already confirmed his return next season. Duke is also considering moving forward Kyle Filipowski to the center role.