Duke’s Matthew Hurt declaring for the NBA Draft

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke’s Matthew Hurt declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, the Blue Devils athletic department announced Wednesday. He also plans to hire an agent.

The sophomore forward was named first-team All-ACC and led the ACC in scoring this season averaging 18.3 points per game.



“First I want to thank God and my family for blessing me with this opportunity and helping me continue to achieve my goals,” said Hurt in a statement released by Duke. “And of course, I’m so appreciative of Coach K, the coaches and staff at Duke for always trusting and believing in me. It was always a dream of mine to play at Duke, and it’s also a dream of mine to play in the NBA. Duke has made me become a better player and person, and has put me in a position to take this next step in my career. I know this has been a difficult year for so many people, and although our Cameron Crazies didn’t get to see us play this season, know that we appreciate all the love the and support you show our team. Finally, I want to thank all of my past and current teammates for driving me to get better every day. Although I will miss putting on the Duke jersey, it means so much that I’ll have a part in the Duke Brotherhood for life.”



“The NBA team that drafts Matthew is getting a player very dedicated to his craft,” said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “He is already a pro in how he approaches the game and approaches his development as a player and a person. I want to thank Matthew and his family for being a part of our program for two years, and I can’t wait to follow his growth at the next level. He is a skilled offensive player and it’s a shame our fans didn’t get a chance to appreciate in person the incredible season he had as a sophomore. We will miss Matthew and wish him all of the best as he attacks the next phase of his journey.”



Hurt was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player, a first-team All-ACC pick, and a two-time ACC Player of the Week in 2021. He improved his scoring average from 9.7 points per game as a freshman to 18.3 as a sophomore.