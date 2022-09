DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mike Elko is 2-0 as head coach at Duke as the Devils prepare for North Carolina A&T.

Elko speaks to where Duke’s confidence comes from and whether the Devils excited to face an in-state opponent. Plus, take a listen to the former Notre Dame assistant coach’s reaction when asked his thoughts on Appalachian State’s huge upset of the Irish this past weekend.