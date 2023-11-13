DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke football head coach Mike Elko spoke with the media on Monday to recap the tough battle Saturday in which the Blue Devils fell short by just two points to UNC with a 47-45 final score.

Elko said while the guys played well in the red zone, the defense could’ve been executed in a much better way “at a much better level” to have given them a better chance at the win.

As for UNC and their offense, the coach said he tips his hat to them, but if he never had to play against Drake Maye again, he’d be pretty happy about that.

“Some of the plays that he made were just extremely special,” Elko said.

Take a look at the full presser for more on what’s ahead for the team and what Elko said in response to rumors that he’s leaving the program.