DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Duke Blue Devils are off to a surprising 4-1 start after beating Virginia on Saturday 38-17 to claim the Devils first ACC win in two years.

How is Duke handling all the pats on the back that come with success?

Has the Devils start had a positive impact on recruiting?

What will it take to win at Georgia Tech this weekend?

Duke head coach Mike Elko weighs in on this and more.