Elko’s staff of new Duke football hires taking shape

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke head football coach Mike Elko has been on the job for just over a month and he’s already filled out most of his staff.

He adds new staff daily, but as of right now here is who will be coaching up the team next year starting with the defense.

Robb Smith joined the program as the defensive coordinator and will also coach Duke’s linebackers.

Smith and Elko have some history as Smith served on the defensive staff with Elko for the 2019 season at Texas A&M University. Smith was a defensive analyst for the Aggies who went 8-5 that year including a victory over No. 25 Oklahoma State in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl.

He also served as the defensive coordinator at Rutgers University under head coach Greg Schiano. Smith previously spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights’ staff with Schiano from 2009-12 and spent one season on his staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013.

Coaching up the defensive ends and serving as an assistant coach is Harland Bower. He worked with Elko during the 2021 season at Texas A&M University. Bower was also a defensive analyst for the Aggies. The two also worked together at the University of Notre Dame for the 2017 season in which they helped the Irish defense rank in the top half nationally in four major defensive categories.

The new hire working with the cornerbacks is Ishmael Aristide. He also worked with Elko at Texas A&M University from 2019-20 and over a two-year ledger of 17-6 and victories in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and Capital One Orange Bowl. Aristide was a senior defensive analyst and secondary assistant during his time in College Station.

Aristide comes to Durham after a one-year stint on staff at the University of Miami, mentoring the outside linebackers. The Hurricanes finished the 2021 season with a 7-5 mark and an invitation to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Elko wasn’t just beefing up the defensive side of things. He hired some quality guys on offense as well starting with offensive coordinator Kevin Johns. He will pull double duty and also coach the quarterbacks.

Johns, who has over 10 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, comes to Durham after serving three seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Memphis.

While in there, Johns helped the Tigers earn three bowl invitations, including a 25-10 win over Florida Atlantic in the 2020 Montgomery Bowl. During each of his three seasons, Memphis was among the top five in the American Athletic Conference in scoring offense, including averaging 30.1 points this past season.

The Tigers also finished last year second in the AAC in passing offense (298.8), third in offensive yards (435.8), third in first downs (22.5) and third in third-down conversion percentage (71-of-174 for 40.8 percent).

Helping Johns keep the Duke ground game going is Adam Cushing. He signs on as the run game coordinator and will also coach Duke’s offensive line.

He comes to Durham after a three-year stint as the head coach at Eastern Illinois University. While with the Panthers, Cushing mentored 13 players to 16 All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, including three-time selection Jason Johnson. He also coached three All-Americans in Johnson, Chad Strickland, and JJ Ross.

The one-third of football that people tend to forget about is special teams but Elko has that covered as well. To keep that unit on point he’s bringing in Patrick Dougherty who will also coach Duke’s tight ends.

Dougherty makes his way to Durham after an eight-year stint at Ball State University, serving the last two as the assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. He also served as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach (2016-19) and the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator (2014-15) during his time in Muncie.

Dougherty was on staff for the 2012 season as well, working as a graduate assistant with a focus on the offensive line.