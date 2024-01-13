DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored a career-high 30 points while Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Young had big second-half contributions to help No. 11 Duke hold off Georgia Tech 84-79 on Saturday.

Filipowski, a 7-foot preseason Associated Press All-American, also had 13 rebounds and four assists in a huge performance that the Blue Devils (13-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) desperately needed to avenge last month’s loss to the Yellow Jackets.

That’s because Georgia Tech (8-8, 1-4) just couldn’t miss after halftime, forcing the Blue Devils to battle just to keep the offensive pressure on and buy some margin for their defense to make a few key plays.

The Yellow Jackets pushed ahead by 10 with 14 1/2 minutes left.

Proctor stepped up with three second-half 3-pointers, including two straight that finally put Duke ahead to stay at 72-69 with 6:51 left.

Proctor had 11 of his 17 points after halftime, while Young, a 6-10 reserve, had all 10 of his points after the break to go with nine rebounds.

Naithan George scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets, who were within reach of their first win at Duke’s famously rowdy Cameron Indoor Stadium in nearly two decades. Baye Ndongo and Miles Kelly each had 16 as Georgia Tech spent much of the second half shooting better than 60% and finished the game at 54.5%, including 11 of 20 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech has lost five straight.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets had won just five times in 43 attempts at Cameron, the last time coming in 2004 with a team that ultimately reached the NCAA title game. They kept knocking down tough shots and keeping Duke on its heels, but ultimately wavered as the Blue Devils surged and Georgia Tech had multiple untimely turnovers.

Duke: Injuries were a concern. The Blue Devils played without strong-framed starting wing Mark Mitchell due to a knee sprain, turning to a four-guard lineup. Then Jeremy Roach (18 points) had an issue with his right knee, causing him to depart for about four minutes during a critical second-half stretch. He returned for about a minute before limping off a final time at the 3:09 mark.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets visit No. 21 Clemson on Tuesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Pittsburgh next Saturday.