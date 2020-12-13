Florida St. ends 3-game skid with 56-35 win over Duke

Duke coach David Cutcliffe talks to guard Jacob Monk (63) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (Nell Redmond/Pool Photo via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke.

Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)