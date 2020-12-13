TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke.
Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, as Florida State won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Florida St. ends 3-game skid with 56-35 win over Duke
- Christmas tree shortage is real as lots sell out across Triangle, country
- No. 20 UNC runs wild, rolls past No. 9 Miami 62-26
- Teen airlifted to hospital, man seriously injured after train-SUV crash in Virginia
- Videos show packed NC bar with no one wearing masks; health officials stunned