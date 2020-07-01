Former Duke star, Pelicans forward Zion Williamson featured among cover athletes for NBA 2K21

Zion Williamson, the former Duke Blue Devils star and rising NBA star for the New Orleans Pelicans was named one of three cover athletes for NBA 2K21.

After just one season in the Association, Williamson will join the ranks of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and others who once graced the cover of the popular video game.

Williamson will be the cover athlete for the next-generation systems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Portland TrailBlazers superstar guard Damian Lillard will be featured on the current-generation systems (PS4 and XBOX One), as one of the announced cover athletes.

The final cover athlete will be announced Thursday.

Rumblings of Williamson’s appearance ran rampant on social media after appearing in NBA 2K’s PS5 reveal video on June 11.

Williamson is the second former Blue Devil to be featured on the video game’s cover. Kyrie Irving was NBA 2K18’s standard edition cover athlete.