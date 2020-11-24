Former Duke stars Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum sign max contract extensions

(WNCN/AP) — A person familiar with the situation says restricted free agent Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced.

Ingram played for the Duke Blue Devils during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks in 34.6 minutes per game in his lone season in Durham.

Jayson Tatum, forward for the Boston Celtics and another Blue Devil agreed to a max contract extension with his team on Sunday.

Tatum’s five-year, $195 million deal reportedly includes a player option in 2025, the fourth year of the extension.

Tatum arrived at Duke one season after Ingram. In his lone season at Duke, Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Ingram is the NBA’s reigning most improved player after averaging a team-high 23.8 points in his first season with the Pelicans.

Tatum is coming off of a season in which he was named an NBA All-Star for the first time. He averaged 23.4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game with the Celtics.