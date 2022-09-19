DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke heads to Lawrence, Kansas for a matchup with the Jayhawks on Saturday.

Duke’s 3-0 record is the school’s best start to the season since 2018 when it started 4-0. After scoring on its opening drive against North Carolina A&T, Duke is now 13-1 when scoring a touchdown on its opening possession since the start of the 2017 season.

The Blue Devils have yet to trail in a contest to start the 2022 season. They are also outscoring their opponent 110-43, including a 45-0 advantage in the opening frame.