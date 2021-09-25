Holmberg accounts for 5 TDs as Duke decks Kansas, 52-33

Duke

by: BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Duke quarterback Gunnar Holmberg (12) looks to pass against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Gunnar Holmberg tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns and threw for a fifth as Duke overcame Kansas for a 52-33 victory, its third in a row.

The Blue Devils (3-1) struck for 21 points during a six-minute span of the third quarter, taking the lead on the way to eclipsing their 2020 win total.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean went 19-for-32 for 308 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Jayhawks lost their third game in a row despite leading 24-21 at halftime.

