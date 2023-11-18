DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Blue Devils are looking to bounce back after a double-overtime loss to rival North Carolina last week.

Duke (6-4 overall, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is traveling to Charlottesville to face Virginia (2-8, 1-5) Saturday afternoon.

After starting the out 4-0, including a season-opening win against Clemson, the Blue Devils hit the hard part of their schedule. They’ve lost four of their last six games, all to ranked teams.

In that span of time they’ve also lost their on-field leader, quarterback Riley Leonard, to injury. True freshman Grayson Loftis has started in his place the last two games.

Though Virginia sits at the bottom of the ACC standings, they last win came in Chapel Hill nearly a month ago when they handed UNC their first loss of the season.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Virginia Cavaliers

When: 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, VA

Channel: The CW