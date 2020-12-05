Hurt’s six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Matthew Hurt scored 24 points, including six of Duke’s 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54.
The Blue Devils raced to leads of 17-4 and 25-15 in the first half behind 48% shooting with six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday’s 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.
Hurt kept up his hot shooting and finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from long range.
Nick Thelen had 14 points and Ethan Claycomb 13 for Bellarmine, which debuted as a Division I program.
