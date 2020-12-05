Hurt’s six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) reacts following a basket against Notre Dame during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Hurt is Duke’s top returning scorer at 9.7 points per game. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Matthew Hurt scored 24 points, including six of Duke’s 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54.

The Blue Devils raced to leads of 17-4 and 25-15 in the first half behind 48% shooting with six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday’s 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.

Hurt kept up his hot shooting and finished 9 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from long range.

Nick Thelen had 14 points and Ethan Claycomb 13 for Bellarmine, which debuted as a Division I program.