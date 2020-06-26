‘It’s a fairness statement’: Coach K drops video denouncing systemic racism, asks others to say ‘Black Lives Matter’

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Legendary Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski on Friday released a video on numerous school athletics social media accounts denouncing systemic racism and emphasizing that Black lives matter.

“Black Lives Matter, say it, can’t you say it? Black Lives Matter!” Krzyzewski said in the video. “We should be saying it every day. It’s not political. This is not a political statement. It’s a human rights statement, it’s a fairness statement.”

The video follows a statement he released in early June after the murder of George Floyd.

In that statement, Coach K said no matter how much he loved his current and former players and their families, he couldn’t feel what they are feeling.

Coach K said in the video Friday that he has had time to listen and learn more about systemic racism and the criminal justice system in recent weeks.