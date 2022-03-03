DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting into Cameron Indoor Stadium for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game as the Duke coach got a little bit cheaper this week.

The price for the least expensive ticket for the North Carolina-Duke game was lower Thursday than it was Monday on two leading ticket-reselling websites.

TickPick said Thursday that its get-in price of $3,650 was down 3 percent from Monday, when it was $3,776.

The lowest priced ticket Thursday on Stubhub was $3,250 — down from $3,690 on Monday.

The cheapest ticket Thursday at SeatGeek was $3,184.

Even with the drop, a TickPick spokeswoman says the average ticket price of $6,087 is roughly triple of the average cost for a ticket to the infamous 2019 matchup when Duke freshman Zion Williamson blew out his sneaker in the opening minute of his only UNC-Duke home game.

The 75-year-old Hall of Famer, a five-time national champion and winningest men’s coach in Division I history, Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of his 42nd season at Duke and his 47th as a college head coach.

He has led the fourth-ranked Blue Devils (25-4, 16-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) to the top seed in next week’s conference tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

He’s handing off his program to assistant and former guard Jon Scheyer next season.