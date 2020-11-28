Johnson, Steward help No. 9 Duke beat Coppin State 81-71

FILE – In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gestures during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Durham, N.C. Krzyzewski’s ninth-ranked Blue Devils are picked to finish second in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind No. 4 Virginia. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Jalen Johnson had 19 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks to help No. 9 Duke overcome a turnover-filled performance and beat Coppin State 81-71 in the delayed season opener for both teams.

Fellow rookie DJ Steward scored 24 points for the Blue Devils, including a key 3-pointer with 2:02 left.

Duke was playing without its rowdy fans in the famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeJuan Clayton and Anthony Tarke each scored 22 points for the Eagles, who made 10 3-pointers and scored 28 points off turnovers.

