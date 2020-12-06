King, defense help No. 9 Miami shut out Duke Blue Devils 48-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help No. 9 Miami beat Duke 48-0 in the Hurricanes’ return from a two-week pause amid coronavirus issues.
King hit Mike Harley for an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Cam’Ron Harris ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Miami also held Duke to 177 total yards and forced five turnovers.
Miami earned its first shutout on the road since beating Syracuse in November 2000.
The Blue Devils were shut out for the first time since October 2008.
