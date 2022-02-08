Late 3-pointer sinks Duke in 1-point loss to Virginia

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It happens all the time. Teams coming off big, emotional wins rarely play well the following game.

That’s what happened to Duke on Monday night. The Blue Devils got off to a slow start against a proud Virginia squad fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“Teams are hungry,” said Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “And we’ve got to be hungry after we’ve eaten. We had a big meal (Duke’s Saturday win over North Carolina) and we’ve got to be hungry again and I thought they were hungrier and tougher than we were tonight.”

Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds to go, giving Virginia (15-9, 9-5 ACC) a thrilling 69-68 win over #7 Duke. The Cavaliers were just 2 of 12 from beyond the arc.

“Our guys kept their composure,” bragged Virginia head coach Tony Bennett. “You’ve got seven seconds (Bennett said of his team’s final shot) and you don’t have to let it fly right away so that was good.”

Duke (19-4, 9-3 ACC) trailed nearly the entire game but finally took the lead with four minutes to go on a running bank-shot by guard Jeremy Roach.

The Cavaliers could have folded as the Cameron Stadium crowd erupted but Virginia made the plays late, none bigger than Beekman’s desperation three-pointer.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best shot,” said Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels who had 12 points. “We had a big game against UNC and after the game, he (Coach K) said we’ve got to flip the page and worry about UVA and I think we for sure could have prepared better.”

Duke had a chance to put the game away in the final two minutes but Beekman stole the ball from Roach in the back-court and made a layup to tie the game. Then, on the final play, Duke lost track of Beekman allowing him to get open for the game-winning shot.

“We put ourselves in a position to win and we made two bad plays,” said Krzyzewski shaking his head. “Two really bad plays, one on offense and one on defense and that’s all it takes.”

Duke looks to get back on track on Thursday when the Blue Devils travel to Clemson to face the Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.