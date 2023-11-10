DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The No. 2 men’s basketball team in the country breezed past Dartmouth in their season opener Monday night, but their next game looks to present more of a challenge.

Duke (1-0) hosts the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday night.

The Wildcats are the reigning Pac-12 Conference champions after beating UCLA, the top-seeded team in last season’s conference tournament.

Though Arizona lost standouts Azuolas Tubelis to the pros and Kerr Kriisa to the transfer portal, they the Wildcats picked up a big name familiar to Duke fans — former UNC guard Caleb Love.

In the Blue Devils’ opening night win, Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year favorite Kyle Filipowski led the way with 25 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball live scoreboard