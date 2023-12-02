ATLANTA, G.A. (WNCN) — After a loss in a tough environment at Arkansas earlier this week, Duke men’s basketball will try to rebound against Georgia Tech Saturday as they open Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The No. 7 Blue Devils (5-2) tip off at Georgia Tech (3-2) in Atlanta at 2:15 p.m.

Duke’s two losses so far this season have both been close — a 78-73 loss at home against then-No. 12 Arizona on Nov. 10, and the 80-75 defeat to Arkansas on Wednesday in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Georgia Tech fared better in that challenge, pulling off an upset against No. 21 Mississippi State at home on Tuesday.

After Saturday’s league opener, neither team plays an ACC opponent again until early January.

Duke vs. Georgia Tech men’s basketball