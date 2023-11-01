DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Even though this game won’t count in the standings, tonight is the first chance to see the No. 2 men’s basketball team in the country in action.

The Duke Blue Devils host the UNC Pembroke Braves in an exhibition game at Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

In addition to Duke being ranked No. 2 in AP Preseason Poll, the Blue Devils have also been picked as the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, with star center Kyle Filipowski voted the preseason conference player of the year.

The Division II Braves, who play in the Conference Carolinas, are coming off a season in which they only lost four games, notching an overall record of 26-4.

