DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023-24 season officially begins tonight for the No. 2-ranked men’s basketball team in the country.

Duke welcomes the Dartmouth Big Green to Cameron Indoor Stadium for their season opener.

The Blue Devils are the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference. Their lineup boasts the preseason pick for ACC player of the year, Kyle Filipowski, as well as preseason All-ACC second team honoree Tyrese Proctor.

In their exhibition game on Wednesday, Duke routed UNC Pembroke 109-64 in Durham.

Duke Blue Devils vs. Dartmouth Big Green men’s basketball live scoreboard