PROVO, Utah (AP/WNCN) – BYU has banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a game on Friday night.

The university says the fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned from all athletic venues on campus.

BYU says it won’t tolerate such behavior and apologized to Duke and the player who was targeted.

Duke’s volleyball match Saturday against Rider had to be played at an alternate location in Provo, Utah.

The match, originally scheduled to be played at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse, was changed due to fans yelling racial slurs at Duke player Rachel Richardson.

BYU fans directed slurs at Richardson every time she served. Richardson was threatened and authorities had to sit at the Duke bench for their protection.

“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes, they should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment which promotes equality,” Duke Athletic Director Nina King said in a statement.

BYU also released a statement this afternoon apologizing to Duke and its student-athletes.