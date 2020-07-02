McCallie resigns as Duke women’s basketball head coach

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Joanne P. McCallie has resigned from her position as head coach of the Duke women’s basketball team.
The team tweeted a video statement where McCallie said she is stepping away as she is in the final year of her contract – which creates uncertainty.
She said that uncertainty takes away from the team’s confidence and fun.
“I’m pretty sure there is a level of uncertainty among the Duke family and I want to bring clarity with great pride for all,” McCallie said.
She was hired as head coach at Duke in 2007 and was named coach of the year in 2010 and 2012.
This story will be updated.
