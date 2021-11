Duke’s Jeremy Roach drives against Army’s Jared Cross (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Wendell Moore Jr. had a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Army 82-56 in Friday night’s home opener.

It marked the return of Duke’s famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.

Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for the Blue Devils. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.

The game was the first at home for the final season of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.