Nina King named director of athletics at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nina King will become the first woman to be the director of athletics at Duke University.

University President Vincent E. Price announced King’s promotion on Wednesday.

King is currently Duke’s senior deputy director of athletics for administration and legal affairs and chief of staff.

“Nina is recognized as a committed advocate for inclusive excellence in collegiate athletics, and she has represented Duke on committees of the NCAA, ACC and many other national organizations. I can imagine no better person to carry on Kevin White’s exceptional record at Duke,” Price said in a release.

Duke said King joins Vanderbilt’s Candice Storey Lee and Virginia’s Carla Williams as Black female directors of athletics among Power 5 schools.

“My priority will be to ensure that the experience is truly elite for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire Duke family. This is a tremendous honor, and I look forward to ushering Duke Athletics into the next chapter,” King said.

She will succeed Kevin M. White, who is retiring Sept 1. White has been director of athletics for 13 years.

King earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame where she participated as a student manager and eventually as the head manager for the women’s swimming and diving program, and her juris doctor degree from Tulane Law School.

She served internships in the Notre Dame Athletics Department, NCAA and Nike, Inc.