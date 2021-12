Elon guard Jerald Gillens-Butler (13) guards against Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – No. 2 Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon 87-56 on Saturday after two different opponents bowed out due to COVID-19 issues.

The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed.

Duke’s Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points while Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Blue Devils Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points.

Jerald Gilllens-Butler paced the Phoenix (3-9) with 14.