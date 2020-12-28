No. 20 Duke’s game against Pitt postponed due to COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A positive COVID-19 test within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team led to Tuesday’s game against Duke to be postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.

Quarantining and contact tracing are taking place within Pitt’s team, the ACC news release said. There was no indication as to when the game would be played.

The 20th-ranked Blue Devils were slated to host the game in Durham.

Days after announcing an indefinite pause to team activities, Duke said Friday it canceled the remainder of its women’s basketball season.

