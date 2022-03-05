DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The historic final home game for Duke’s coach Mike Krzyzewski — against arch-rival UNC-Chapel Hill — promised to be interesting and it lived up to the hype with a 94-81 win by UNC Saturday night

The game was a huge turnaround for UNC, who lost at home by 20 to Duke just last month.

Duke held a slim 41-39 lead over UNC at halftime that was largely thanks to a 12-0 run by Duke that shook the Tar Heels at one point during the first half.

The game remained close — with Duke ahead in the second half — until around the 9-minute mark when UNC took the lead and went up 65-61. The Tar Heels extended the lead to 8 points with about 4 minutes left.

Duke University announced 96 former players who had been coached by Krzyzewski would be at the game. Also, at the game was Jerry Seinfeld who sat next to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Duke grad Ken Jeong, who starred in the Hangover movie series, was also at the game.

Before the game, large crowds gathered around outside Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday afternoon ahead of the final home game for retiring Hall of Fame coach Krzyzewski.

Some lucky students who snagged tickets for the game were smiling and celebrating as they entered the venue.

Later, the opposing players for UNC-Chapel Hill also entered the stadium but behind a security barrier as Duke fans shouted at the Tar Heels.

Krzyzewski knew the UNC-Duke rivalry game would be on his last sideline appearance at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But he wanted to see his fourth-ranked Blue Devils maintain the momentum they have built with only one loss since mid-January.

Krzyzewski said his team has shown more maturity in recent weeks. Ahead of the game, UNC coach Hubert Davis said he was not focusing on the emotion and extra attention with Krzyzewski’s home finale.