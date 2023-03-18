ORLANDO, Fl. (WNCN) — Getting out-rebounded and having a recipe for turning the ball over sunk the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon.

No. 5 Duke was bounced from the NCAA Tournament by No. 4 Tennessee, 65-52, after losing the rebounding, turnover, free throw, assist, steal, block and foul battle Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils were only better in overall field goal percentage, 44-40 percent, and technically defensive rebounds when you break it down — but was still out-rebounded in the game.

Duke had three players in double figures and was led by guard Tyrese Proctor’s 16 points. Guard Jeremy Roach and center Kyle Filipowski each had 13.

For the Volunteers, two players finished in double figures — but it was forward Olivier Nkamhoua’s game-high 27 that led the way for the team win. Guard Santiago Vescovi had 14.

Duke was out-rebounded 34-30, lost the turnover battle 15-9, outshot from the charity stripe 77-57 percent, downed in assists 15-10, had five less steals (8-3), out-blocked by one (5-4) and committed six more fouls (17-11).

This is a developing story.