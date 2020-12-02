No. 6 Duke comes up short against No. 8 Michigan State

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 6 Duke fell short to No. 8 Michigan State, 75-69, in the State Farm Champions Classic Tuesday.

Rocket Watts led the Spartans with 20 points. Four others scored in double digits, including Malik Hall, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Matthew Hurt had a double-double for Duke (21 points and 13 rebounds). Jaylen Johnson and Jaemyn Brakefield, and Jordan Goldwire all scored in double figures, as well.

Michigan State took a 37-33 lead into halftime. The Spartans pushed that lead to double digits a little more than two minutes into the second half. Joey Hauser’s 3-pointer pushed the visitors’ lead to 51-36 just 3:40 into the second.

Duke spent much of the second half trailing by double digits. The Blue Devils, down 11 with less than a minute to go, finished with a flurry, but couldn’t come any closer than two possessions.

Duke will next play Bellarmine on Friday before hosting Elon on Sunday.

