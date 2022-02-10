No. 7 Duke bounces back from Virginia loss to wipe out Clemson 82-64

Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21), forward Paolo Banchero (5) and guard Jeremy Roach (3) get instructions from head coach Mike Krzyzewski during an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNCN/AP) — Following a last-second one-point loss to Virginia earlier this week, No. 7 Duke appeared to easily knock off Clemson 82-64 Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Blue Devils led by 11 at halftime and extended that in the second half.

Four Duke players were in double figures with Trevor Keels leading the Blue Devils with a career-tying 25 points and career-best 11 rebounds.

Duke reached 20 wins for the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons.

Mark Williams scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

PJ Hall had 17 points to lead Clemson, which lost its third straight game.