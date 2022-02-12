No. 7 Duke defeats Boston College 72-61

Duke’s Theo John (12) looks to shoot against Boston College’s Justin Vander Baan (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (WNCN/AP) — No. 7 Duke easily defeated Boston College 72-61 Saturday at the Conte Forum.

The Blue Devils led by nine at the end of the first half and stayed ahead throughout the second half.

Five Duke players scored in double figures.

Paolo Banchero, leading the Blue Devils in scoring, had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

.Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils. Duke is 21-4.

James Karnik led BC with 21 points and nine boards. The Eagles are 9-14.