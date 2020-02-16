No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Vernon Carey Jr. scored 21 points, Tre Jones added 19 and No. 7 Duke used a high-intensity man-to-man defense to beat Notre Dame 94-60 for its seventh straight win.
With No. 5 Louisville losing to Clemson, the win vaulted the Blue Devils into sole possession of first place in the ACC standings, one-half game ahead of the Cardinals.
Notre Dame had won four in a row before losing a heartbreaker in overtime Tuesday at Virginia.
