CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) – No. 7 Duke picked up its fifth win in a row at Virginia, 65-61, but the Cavaliers didn’t make it easy.

Kihei Clark fed Reece Beekman for a 3-pointer then knocked down a jumper of his own that whittled the Blue Devils’ lead to just one, 52-51, with 5:03 left.

AJ Griffin answered back with a 3-pointer for the visitors. The two sides continued trading baskets down the stretch, but Duke had a little more to offer.

The first half was as tight, but Duke got a 3 from Trevor Keels and a jumper from Paolo Banchero in the final minute to take a 30-25 lead into halftime. It seemed small at the time but proved to be a valuable cushion. Duke’s largest lead was 8 points.

Jeremy Roach was 6-of-7 from the field to lead Duke with 15 points. Keels and Griffin added 13 each.

Clark scored a game-best 25 points for Virginia.

The Blue Devils still have trips to Syracuse and Pittsburgh ahead before ending the season at home against North Carolina on March 5.