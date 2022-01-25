No. 9 Duke closes out Clemson, 71-69, for 4th win in last 5

Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts following a basket against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 9 Duke had an answer for everything Clemson offered down the stretch in a 71-69 win Tuesday night. The victory is Duke’s fourth in its last five.

The Blue Devils had a 60-53 lead just past the midway mark of the second half, but Hunter Tyson and Nick Honor each made 3-pointers to fuel an 8-0 Clemson run that gave the visitors the lead.

Jeremy Roach came back with a triple of his own to take the lead back, then tied it again for the Blue Devils with just over 3 minutes to play.

Paolo Banchero’s jumper gave Duke some breathing room with a 69-65 lead with 91 seconds left. His layup with 13 ticks left restored that 4-point advantage, all but putting the game away.

Banchero finished with a game-high 19 points and 7 rebounds. Mark Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Wendell Moore Jr. and Joey Baker both scored in double figures, too.

While Clemson attempted almost 20 more shots than Duke, the Blue Devils were 10-for-20 from long range. They also made 11-of-13 free throws while the Tigers finished the game with just one attempt from the charity stripe.

Duke will travel to Louisville on Saturday for a noon tipoff.