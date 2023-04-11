Duke star Kyle Filipowski says he will return to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season. (Photo illustration: Joedy McCreary, CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Kyle Filipowski is coming back to Duke for his sophomore year.

The Blue Devils’ leading scorer and rebounder announced his decision Tuesday in a video posted on Twitter.

Filipowski averaged 15.1 points and nine rebounds while winning Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the year honors and leading the Blue Devils to the league tournament championship in coach Jon Scheyer’s first season.

“When I committed here, I said I wanted to help continue the Duke legacy,” he said in the video. “I said I wanted to help coach Scheyer build the foundation. I said I wanted to leave a legacy of my own. I meant what I said. Same dynasty, new legacy.

“I’m not done yet,” he added. “See you next year.”

The 7-foot Filipowski became the third freshman starter to opt for another year with the Blue Devils, joining guard Tyrese Proctor and forward Mark Mitchell.

Two other freshmen — center Derek Lively and Daria Whitehead — have made final decisions to turn pro. Junior guard Jeremy Roach also declared for the draft but left open the option to return for a fourth season.