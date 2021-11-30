Ohio State finishes on 12-0 run to stun No. 1 Duke, 71-66

Ohio State’s Zed Key, right, posts up against Duke’s Mark Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WNCN) – Newly minted No. 1 Duke saw its undefeated start to the season end Tuesday night in a 71-66 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Duke built up a 13-point lead by halftime, but the hosting Buckeyes slowly chipped away at the deficit throughout the second half before ending it on a 12-0 run to win the game.

Zed Key led the way for Ohio State. E.J. Liddell found him open and he knocked down a jumper, which was followed by a 3-pointer from Justin Ahrens that had the Buckeyes within six, 53-47, with 12:38 left in the half.

Mark Williams’ dunk restored the double-digit lead for the Blue Devils, only for Cedric Russell to come back with a triple on Ohio State’s next possession.

Key had a pair of baskets — each assisted by Liddell — and Jamari Wheeler made a layup to further trim Duke’s lead. A 3 from Russell then made it a one-shot game, 66-64, with 2:34 left in the second.

Liddell made a pair of free throws to give Ohio State the lead, 67-66, with 1:03 to play. He then knocked one down from mid-range to give the Buckeyes a 69-66 advantage with 16 ticks left.

Paolo Banchero missed the would-be tying 3.

Key led all scorers with 20 points. Liddell had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Wendell Moore Jr. led the way for Duke with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Paolo Banchero had 14 points.

Duke is off until Dec. 14 when it hosts South Carolina State.

