Pickett passes Pittsburgh past Duke, 54-29; Blue Devils lose 5th straight

Duke

by: BOB SUTTON Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away to beat Duke 54-29.

Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier.

They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009.

Sam Scarton kicked four field goals and Jordan Addison scored two touchdowns for Pittsburgh.

Duke lost its fifth game in a row and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg exited with an upper-body injury on the team’s final possession of the first half.

