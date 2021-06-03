Players past and present say Scheyer taking over for Krzyzewski keeps ‘Brotherhood’ in tact

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Cameron Indoor Stadium sometimes resembles a museum as much as a basketball arena. The walls are filled with a history of success and brotherhood — both built in Mike Krzyzewski’s 41 years at the helm of the Duke program.

Luckily for his players, he’s giving it one more go-around.

“It really shows you the guy he is, you know? Just some of his stature. He could have been done with this a long time ago, but he’s decided to keep feeding into our younger generation and make us better as not only players, but as men,” said Duke junior Wendell Moore Jr.

Many of these men on the Blue Devils basketball team grew up wanting to play for “Coach K.”

“I grew up not too far from here, so to be part of his last team, it will be something special. He’s the greatest coach ever and that last ride we want to make memorable,” said senior Joey Baker.

The current players aren’t the only ones who praise Krzyzewski. His former players and current assistant coaches spoke volumes about him, including Chris Carrawell, who played for him in the late 1990s.

“He’s still the man. He’ll always be the man. And all the former players, we’re just fortunate. When you walk around the streets, you walk around the streets with your chest puffed up because your coach is the GOAT,” Carrawell said.

The “Brotherhood” means they look out for each other, on and off the court. Krzyzewski has lived by that motto and fills his staff with former players. Soon, he’ll pass the torch to Jon Scheyer, who will keep the integrity of this dynasty alive.

“The Brotherhood is here to stay. With Coach Scheyer becoming the head coach, it’s all about the Brotherhood and keeping this thing rolling and making sure this is a Brotherhood business,” said assistant coach and former player Nolan Smith.

Krzyzewski is retiring after the 2021-2022 season. Scheyer, an associate coach, will be his successor the following season.