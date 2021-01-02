Saturday’s game between Duke, Florida State postponed

Duke

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) celebrates after a big play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday’s game between Duke and Florida State would be postponed.

The announcement came hours after Duke said head coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t travel to Tallahassee for Saturday’s game against Florida State.

The ACC said the decision was due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining within Florida State’s program.

The ACC did not say when the game would be played.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories