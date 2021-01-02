Saturday’s game between Duke, Florida State postponed

Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) celebrates after a big play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday’s game between Duke and Florida State would be postponed.

The announcement came hours after Duke said head coach Mike Krzyzewski didn’t travel to Tallahassee for Saturday’s game against Florida State.

The ACC said the decision was due to a positive test and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining within Florida State’s program.

The ACC did not say when the game would be played.